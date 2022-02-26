NWS releases new low bandwidth radar product

NEWPORT — Weather watchers in Carteret County have a new radar product available to keep an eye on the local conditions, courtesy of the local National Weather Service office.
The NWS Newport weather forecasting office announced Feb. 15 the release of its new local standard radar web page, available by going to the website weather.gov/mhx, opening the Radar drop down menu and selecting the Local Standard Radar link.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in the Feb. 15 email this new product provides “low bandwidth users a reliable, fast-loading website for radar images, radar loops and warning polygons in effect.”
“The new site offers reflectivity only,” Mr. Heden said, “and defaults to the most recent loop (10 frames, the last 45 minutes) from any individual WSR-88D radar.”
Local standard radar was created in response to requests from the NWS Enhanced Radar users. Mr. Heden said users asked the weather service for a simpler product to facilitate users with restricted bandwidth and for application development.
“Local Standard Radar has basic functionality,” he said, “similar to the NWS radar pages we discontinued in December 2020.”
Mr. Heden said in a Wednesday email to the News-Times the previous radar pages were discontinued due to Adobe no longer supporting Flash Player, which the radar imaging used at the time. He said the local standard radar will bring back the simpler, user-friendly design for low-bandwidth users.
The NWS Newport office staff has received positive feedback on the new local standard radar product, according to Mr. Heden. The product is aimed to serve anyone with low internet bandwidth, such as those traveling in rural areas or those whose homes don’t have access to high-speed internet.
Meanwhile, NWS still continues to offer the enhanced radar service at radar.weather.gov.
