CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday at 10 a.m. to conduct their second work session on Town Manager Zach Steffey’s proposed 2020-21 budget.
The meeting will be via GoToMeeting, to join the public should visit to gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting or call 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
Other items on the agenda include selection of a firm to construct a new storage building at the public works facility on Taylor Notation Road and a briefing from Mr. Steffey on his submission Friday of an application for a $500,00 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.
The budget so far shows $1.626 million in anticipated revenues and $1.620 million in expenditures, with the same property tax rate as in the current 2019-20 budget, 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The town’s budget for 2019-20 was $1.65 million.
The main issue during the first work session May 7 was police department funding, which depends to a large degree on the number of officers. Police Chief Bill McKinney wants to increase the number from seven to eight, and Mr. Steffey recommended that in his proposal.
Commissioners did not vote on the police department budget or any other budget details during the May 7 meeting.
The PARTF grant is to help fund completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, a long-planned, 3.5-mile pedestrian and cycling “loop” along Taylor Notion Road, Highway 24 and Highway 58.
The application came on the heels of a 3-2 commission vote, earlier in May, to hold a $750,000 bond referendum Tuesday, Nov. 3 to fund the trail construction.
Mr. Steffey said Thursday the $500,000 application is the maximum allowed by the state agency. He mentioned the grant during commissioners’ May 18 bond referendum discussion and said it could complement the referendum money, should voters approve it.
Thursday in an email, he said the grant amount is based on the fact the cost of the project has risen because more boardwalk sections – over wet areas – will be needed than expected. Boardwalk sections are expected to cost about $300 per linear foot, while asphalt sections will cost close to $30 per linear foot, he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
