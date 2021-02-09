Spokesperson: Investigation of paratrooper’s murder ongoing

FORT BRAGG — A spokesperson for the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division said Monday there is no new information to release on the investigation into the murder of a paratrooper last May in Cape Lookout National Seashore.
“All I can really give you is that it’s an ongoing case,” Lt. Col. Michael Burns said in an email to the News-Times when asked about the case of the murder of Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez.
However, he said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command met last week for an update from the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation team that is assisting the investigation.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, where the paratrooper was stationed, last week published a tweet stating the investigation team continues to “leverage every resource available to find justice for Enrique. We will not stop in our pursuit.”
Lt. Col. Burns said the reward for information leading to conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder remains $25,000.
Specialist Roman-Martinez, 21, was reportedly last seen May 22 while camping with fellow soldiers near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up the national seashore. His partial remains were found May 29.
According to an autopsy in December, Specialist Roman-Martinez’s severed head washed up on Shackleford Banks. That same month, FBI investigation evidence recovery and dive teams, operating out of Anchorage Marina in Atlantic Beach, conducted law enforcement activities near Cape Lookout.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CID Special Agents by phone at 910-396-8777, the Military Police Desk by phone at 910-396-1179 or to submit information online at p3tips.com/. Persons with information can remain anonymous.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532, email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @brichccnt.
