WRC offers advice for dealing with grounded squirrels

RALEIGH — The second half of summer comes with a few typical themes: barbeques with family, the sound of lawnmowers, outdoor walks and young squirrels falling out of trees.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in an announcement last week this is the time of year squirrels, such as the common gray squirrel, are raising their second brood of the year. Summer storms and tree-cutting activity, along with other similar events, can lead to young squirrels, and sometimes the whole leafy nest, falling out of their perches. As a result, commission staff see an influx of reports from people who have found a grounded young squirrel.
“The first thing to do is look to see if the animal is obviously injured, wet or otherwise sickly-looking,” the WRC said. “If not, it’s probably safe to leave it where you found it long enough to contact a professional and get his/her advice.”
Licensed wildlife rehabilitators in North Carolina specialize in caring for injured or orphaned wildlife and can help people take the right action to give the animal its best chance of survival. More often than not, they’ll recommend leaving the young squirrel there to give the mother a chance to retrieve it.
The WRC said when a squirrel’s nest is disturbed and the young end up on the ground, the female will work as fast as she can to find her young and place them back in the nest.
“If the nest is destroyed, she’ll build a new nest first, then search for each of her young and carry them to the new nest,” the commission said. “If a young squirrel is removed from the area before the female retrieves it, the chances of it surviving are significantly reduced.”
WRC extension biologist Falyn Owens said humans “simply are not as good at taking care of young animals as their mothers.”
“I cannot overemphasize how important it is to speak with a licensed wildlife rehabilitator first before taking a wild animal home and attempting to care for it,” Ms. Owens said.
Licensed wildlife rehabilitators can provide advice on whether or not the animal actually needs human help and what type of help to provide. The WRC provides a list of rehabilitators at the website ncwildlife.org/Injured-Wildlife.
One common piece of advice rehabilitators offer is while giving a young animal food or water is often a person’s first instinct, it’s not recommended and can be quite harmful.
Ms. Owens said it’s important to understand that possession of live, native wildlife is illegal in North Carolina, except particular circumstances, and this usually requires a license or permit.
“Despite a person’s best intentions, a wild animal is best left where it was found, or in the hands of a licensed wildlife rehabilitator,” she said.
For more information about gray squirrels in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s gray squirrel webpage at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Gray-Squirrel.
For questions regarding human interactions with squirrels or other wildlife, visit ncwildlife.org/Have-A-Problem or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
