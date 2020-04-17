MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will seek a waiver from a State Board of Community Colleges requirement to evaluate more than one candidate in its search for a new president.
The CCC board unanimously approved seeking a waiver Tuesday following a closed session to discuss the search process for the replacement of CCC President Dr. John Hauser, who resigned, effective Sunday, May 31, to take a position as president of Gaston College. His last day on campus will be Friday, May 8, with the remainder of his time vacation days.
Following the closed session, Chairman Mike Curtis said, “The state board policy allows colleges to request a waiver if they determine it is in the best interest of the college.”
Mr. Curtis would not confirm if the trustees have a particular employee or person in mind for the position, although last week during a special meeting some trustees said they did.
The chairman did say board members would begin meeting with community college stakeholders over the next few weeks to hear what they want in a new president.
“We will go out in the community to see if stakeholders have interest in an individual and the attributes they would like to see in a new president,” Mr. Curtis said.
He added that he hopes the SBCC will approve the waiver as soon as possible. The state board is scheduled to meet Friday, but Mr. Curtis said the board normally requires a college to send a request to be placed on the agenda 10 days prior to a meeting.
If the waiver is not approved, the college would be required to go through a full search process, which requires the board to evaluate more than one candidate. The state board also requires trustees to seek input from stakeholders such as county commissioners, the County Board of Education, the County Chamber of Commerce, community college personnel and others.
Trustees must complete a background check on the candidate they recommend to the N.C. Community College System president.
Once the system president has reviewed the potential candidate, he can make a recommendation to the SBCC for approval.
Mr. Curtis said the search for a new president has been hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
“COVID-19 has thrown many things right out the window,” he said.
In addition to approving the waiver Tuesday, trustees also approved a list of attributes they want to see in the new president. The list is the same one used during the search process for a president in 2017, which resulted in the hiring of Dr. Hauser.
Some of the desired traits include “an administrator of great integrity who sets high personal standards with a record of fair and honest leadership resulting in the development of a high level of trust within the college and with the greater community” and “a demonstrated ability to expand the resource base of the college with a proven ability to obtain additional funds for the college through alternative means.”
Although he didn’t attend the closed session portion of the meeting, Dr. Hauser participated in the beginning. He thanked the board and college staff for their support during his three years at the college.
“We have an outstanding faculty and staff and we’ve accomplished a great deal with such an innovative faculty and staff,” Dr. Hauser said.
In other action, the board:
- Heard the first reading of an emergency leave policy for employees related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Heard the college will receive $387,000 in emergency state funds to assist students facing various hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This could include helping students with food, housing, health care and other needs.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.