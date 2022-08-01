RALEIGH — Tom Roller of Beaufort has been named North Carolina’s 2022 Marine Conservationist of the Year, and Lauren Daniel of Peletier has been named Environmental Educator of the Year.
Both county residents will receive their awards during a Cary banquet honoring recipients of the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards, in which the agency honors conservationists from across the state for their commitments to wildlife, habitat and natural resources. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 10.
The top honor of the year – Conservationist of the Year – will go to Dr. James Parnell of Wilmington.
The Wildlife Federation announced those and other award winners in a press release Monday.
“The awards are a chance for us to highlight positive wildlife conservation efforts around the state while inspiring others to become more active in protecting North Carolina’s natural resources for future generations,” the release states.
Roller is founder, owner and operator of Waterdog Guide Service in Beaufort.
“For Tom Roller, being a conservationist isn’t just about protecting coastal marine resources for future generations,” the release states. “It’s also about having practical fisheries management processes to ensure fish stocks remain healthy and abundant for ecotourism, personal consumption, catch and release, and anyone who uses public trust resources.
“Roller spends about 200 days a year on the Crystal Coast, where he takes people fishing, teaches them how to be better anglers and educates them about the importance of conservation.
“The working waterman also has extensive knowledge of North Carolina’s aquatic species, coastal ecology and waterways, and state and federal fisheries policies and issues. He serves on numerous finfish and shellfish committees for the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and the Mid-Atlantic and South-Atlantic Fisheries Management Councils,” the release continues.
“Additionally, he’s worked with panels and councils related to bluefish, cobia, mackerel, southern flounder and blue crab fisheries management, and biological and habitat monitoring.”
Roller declined to comment Monday.
Daniel, who lives near Peletier, is a former North Carolina and Carteret County science and special education teacher at Bogue Sound Elementary School. The release states she “loves educating others about the importance of clean water for people, ecosystems and wildlife. In her current role as water education program manager for N.C. Division of Water Resources, Daniel provides public education and water resources outreach, educator professional development, and water conservation activities.
“While Daniel works in partnership with many agencies and organizations, she’s the only educator on staff in her division. As such, her work reaches hundreds of teachers and nonformal educators and thousands of North Carolina students.”
In April, Daniel coordinated an Earth Day celebration stream cleanup with Wake County Big Sweep for N.C. Department of Environmental Quality employees at John Chavis Memorial Park in Raleigh.
“During the event, Gov. Roy Cooper, state leaders and volunteers removed 3,018 pounds of trash in and near the stream running through the 28.87-acre site and downtown Raleigh,” the release continues.
Daniel said she is honored to receive the award but said it was reflective of a big group effort, not just her individual contributions.
“I work with a lot of other people,” she said. “I’m in the good news business,” helping and supporting teachers in their efforts to find ways to educate students about important water issues.
She got involved in water education while teaching and encourages its use in classrooms through programs such as Project Wet, It’s our Water and N.C. Stream Watch. https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-public-information/water-education-programs/water-education-and-outreach/nc-stream-watch
The top award winner, Dr. Parnell, is a UNC-Wilmington biology professor who has spent the last six studying, understanding and protecting nesting waterbirds along North Carolina’s coast.
The release states that his teaching, research and fieldwork have spurred innovative conservation and wildlife management practices and led to discoveries in ornithology, ecology and biology.
“Dr. Parnell’s involvement with a coast-wide population count of more than 20 species of nesting waterbirds helped preserve and restore flocks of native coastal birds, including the once-endangered brown pelican,” the release states. “Additionally, his assessment of nesting habitats for waterbirds revealed the benefits of using dredged sand to create and restore nesting habitats, leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modify its dredged-material disposal methods.
“Other contributions include mentoring many of North Carolina’s most eminent conservationists and collaborating on dozens of articles, chapters and books on Indigenous winged and mammalian.”
Other awards are:
- Wildlife Conservationist of the Year: Jeff Hunter, Burnsville.
- Sportsman of the Year: Wes Seegars, Goldsboro.
- Land Conservationist of the Year: Eric Hiegl, Boone.
- Forest Conservationist of the Year: Alton Perry, Aulander.
- Young Conservationist of the Year: Lauren Zuravel, Fayetteville.
- Conservation Organization of the Year: North Carolina Urban Forest Council, Raleigh.
- Legislator of the Year: Sen. Jim Perry, Kinston.
- Business Conservationist of the Year: Maxie B’s Bakery, Greensboro.
- Natural Resources Scientist of the Year: Todd Ewing, Fuquay-Varina.
- Wildlife Volunteers of the Year: Herb and Pat Amyx, Wake Forest.
- Public Lands Conservationist of the Year: Gretchen Smith, Chapel Hill.
- NCWF Chapter of the Year: Island Wildlife Chapter, Wilmington.
- NCWF Affiliate of the Year: Mainspring Conservation Trust, Franklin.
To learn more about those recipients, go to:
https://ncwf.org/blog/2022-conservation-achievement-award/
