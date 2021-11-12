Carteret County COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 Friday as hospitalizations drop by half

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced another resident has been confirmed dead as a result of COVID-19, making it the 93rd person in Carteret County to die from the disease.
County health officials said in a news release Friday they received a report that day confirming a resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions died from complications associated with COVID-19. It was the first death reported in Carteret County since Nov. 4.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The health department also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,626 cases confirmed since March 2020. Active cases went down from 90 reported Wednesday to 75 heading into the weekend, while hospitalizations were cut in half from earlier in the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were three patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care with COVID-19, with one of those patients fully vaccinated and two not fully vaccinated.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
