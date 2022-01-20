Due to the wintry weather and forecast hazardous conditions, Carteret County public schools will operate on a remote learning/remote work day Friday for students and staff.
The school system was closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, then operated on a remote schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, with in-person learning Thursday.
Carteret Community College officials plan to meet this afternoon to make a decision regarding Friday.
