MOREHEAD CITY — While marine science students’ fieldwork has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, their learning continues with data analysis, writing and online courses.
In Carteret County, there are three marine research facilities dedicated to teaching and studying marine science: the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, also in Morehead City, and the Duke University Marine Lab on Piver’s Island in Beaufort.
Safety measures to avoid infection began ramping up in mid-March, and the three institutes closed their facilities and stopped holding in-person classes, instead switching to virtual classes.
CMAST Ph.D. student Brendan Runde said he and his classmates “have absolutely been affected” by the outbreak and the safety measures taken, particularly the lack of fieldwork.
UNC-IMS Ph.D. student Malcom Barnard said his research also has been “put on hold” because of his inability to do any fieldwork.
“I’m working from home, working on data processing and writing,” Mr. Barnard said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty when our fieldwork can resume, particularly my fieldwork studying the western Lake Erie harmful algal blooms.”
Mr. Runde said while fieldwork is “off the table,” data analysis and writing are still possible.
“The good news on that front is that data analysis and writing are what graduate students spend most of our days doing anyway,” he said. “The bad news is fieldwork are the days that most of us truly love.”
UNC-IMS Ph.D. student Dr. Shelby Ziegler said the outbreak affected her dissertation defense presentation in late March. Dr. Ziegler is in her last semester, and IMS Public Information Officer Kerry Irish said has earned her “doctor” honorific.
“I was still able to defend,” Dr. Ziegler said, “but I was in a room alone with my advisor, speaking to the audience via Zoom. While I’m happy I was able to finish during this time, if felt like I lost out on the full experience of sharing the culmination of my graduate work with family and friends and celebrating these accomplishments.”
With classrooms off limits during the outbreak, Mr. Runde said he only has one course this semester with just six classmates, which is now being hosted on Zoom.
“I shudder to think of the logistics associated with delivering an undergraduate course, like general biology, to 200-plus students using Zoom,” he said. “Now more than ever, we should be thanking teachers, from pre-school all the way to graduate school, for their dedication to their students.”
Dr. Ziegler, meanwhile, said she didn’t have any classes at this time. Mr. Barnard said he doesn’t have any courses this semester either.
When it comes to personal responsibility, Mr. Runde said he and his classmates are “social distancing and trying to be responsible about journeying into the now-scarier-than-ever world.”
“Mercifully, most graduate students in the sciences are paid via research assistantships,” he said, “which provide a modest stipend in addition to paying tuition.”
Dr. Ziegler said she thinks everyone is dealing with the outbreak in their own way.
“For the most part, students are safe and healthy and luckily have plenty of work that can be done at home,” she said. “It’s definitely a hard transition from being at the lab or on campus everyday, interacting with one another, to being relatively isolated at home. The uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation has put undue pressure on many people and increased overall anxiety.”
To combat the stress, she’s tried to maintain a personal schedule, including dedicated working hours and going out for walks with her puppy or going on bike rides.
Mr. Runde commended NCSU and county officials for how they’ve been handling the outbreak. He said the university has been “decisive and timely with their decision making” and the county officials, particularly environmental health officials, have been “heroic in their curation and dissemination of COVID-19 information.”
Mr. Barnard commended UNC’s response, saying the university “did the right thing to close to help limit the spread of COVID-19.” Dr. Ziegler also said she thinks UNC closed at the right time and has tried to assist students to the best of its abilities.
“(However) due to the unprecedented nature of the outbreak, I’m not sure they have provided the proper resources for grad students or advisors to move forward,” she said.
As to state officials’ response, Mr. Runde said North Carolina’s response has been “better than many states in the country.” However, he was displeased by the federal government’s response.
“The response of the federal government to this pandemic has been disastrous,” he said. “The careless, spineless and selfish response of the current presidential administration has bordered on fascist.”
While Mr. Barnard didn’t comment on government responses, Dr. Ziegler seemed to think responses varied between government levels.
“I think the variable responses among different governments and lack of consistency at the different levels – local, state and federal – has made it more confusing and difficult to know what to do or who to listen to in regards to public health and safety,” she said.
Looking at the long-term effects of the outbreak, Mr. Barnard said he expects the disruption in their research will spur students and scientists to try to collect data without going into the field, such as using the FerryMon program, a partnership between UNC and the N.C. Department of Transportation which led to water quality instruments being installed on public ferries.
Meanwhile, Mr. Runde said the most immediate effect to his own studies is a possible delay in completing his degree. Ongoing hiring freezes may also be a problem.
“If the current economic uncertainty persists, we may see a protracted downturn in the marine sciences workforce,” Mr. Runde said.
Dr. Ziegler, meanwhile, said she thinks she’s in “a relatively good place” in terms of how the outbreak may affect her work and career.
“I’m lucky that I have a job lined up, but will be moving across the country in the middle of (the) global pandemic,” she said. “Others haven’t been so lucky, as hiring freezes are rampant in the field of academia and beyond.”
Dr. Ziegler said she thinks she and others will be affected professionally in that they’re losing out on networking and research-sharing opportunities, such as conferences and publishing papers.
News-Times staff reached out to DUML, as well. No one was available to comment before presstime.
