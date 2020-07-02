Carteret County Communications Center experiences increase in accidental 911 calls

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Emergency Communications Director Brandy Osborne said Wednesday the number of accidental 911 calls the center received last weekend topped 300, double that of the same time last year.
She encouraged residents and visitors to avoid the accidental calls, but if they do mistakenly call 911, “Just stay on the line and let the dispatcher know you are OK,” she said. “You are not in trouble, but our main concern is that you are safe.”
She said if a person accidentally calls 911 and hangs up before a dispatcher can verify their safety, it ties up not only the dispatcher, but first responders, who must follow up and report to the address if no one can be reached.
“This can take dispatchers and first responders away from legitimate calls,” she said.
She noted the emergency communications center follows a certain protocol when no one answers after a 911 call comes in.
“First, we make sure the caller is not deaf or hearing impaired,” she said. “Then we make a call back to that number. If no caller comes on the line, we have to dispatch someone to the location.”
Ms. Osborne said during the weekend of June 27-28, the communications center received 306 accidental calls, compared to 153 over the same time in 2019.
“That is literally double,” she said. “Our numbers usually go up during the summer months because there are more people coming to the county, so we expect that. But when we saw how high the numbers were last weekend, we felt it was time to put out a public service announcement.”
Ms. Osborne said smartwatches may be contributing to the increase in accidental 911 calls.
“We need people to learn how their smartwatch works so they don’t accidentally call in,” she said.
Whatever the reason, she said communications personnel will continue to follow protocol to ensure those calling in are safe.
