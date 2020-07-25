CCEC launches smart thermostat program

NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative announced it has launched a new program called Connect to Save to help members purchase smart thermostats that lessen electric demand during high-traffic times.
Just like roads at rush hour, the electric grid experiences moments of high traffic, or demand, the electric co-op said in a news release. Electricity is most expensive when demand for it is greatest.
Connect to Save makes access to name brand smart thermostats affordable for CCEC members. Market-leading brands can be purchased for as little as $25 – a discount of $144. CCEC will install the thermostat for free, and participants will receive a $50 incentive for each year they participate in the program.
When the smart devices are in place, CCEC will have the ability to adjust the thermostat settings during times of high power demand, keeping energy use and costs lower while maintaining comfortable in-home temperatures. The adjustment can be overridden by the member if desired.
This small action multiplied across hundreds, or even thousands of homes will create substantial savings on wholesale power costs, the co-op says.
“This forward-thinking approach will allow our members to work together to reduce energy use and costs for our entire cooperative,” said Jake Joplin, CEO and general manager of CCEC, which serves more than 42,000 meters in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties. “It’s another great example of the cooperative difference in action, and we look forward to helping our members make the most of its benefits.”
CCEC members can further help by including their electric water heaters in Connect to Save. Taking this step turns the water heater into a smart device, allowing participants to monitor and manage its energy use. Those who add their water heaters to the program get an additional $50 after installation.
Visit connecttosavenc.com to learn more about the program and enroll or call 844-577-7283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.