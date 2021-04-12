State official visits NC Maritime Museum, Gallants Channel

BEAUFORT — North Carolina’s new leader of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Reid Wilson visited several sites in Carteret County for the first time as secretary last week, including stops Friday at the N.C. Maritime Museum and Gallants Channel site, where the museum is planning an expansion.
Mr. Wilson previously served as chief deputy secretary of the department, which oversees the state’s historic sites, museums, aquariums and parks, from 2017-20, until Gov. Roy Cooper named him to the top position following former Secretary Susi Hamilton stepping down late last year. The N.C. Senate confirmed his appointment in February.
“I think of the DNCR as the department of all the things people love about North Carolina, whether it’s our history or our culture or our natural areas, these are things that we all share,” Mr. Wilson said Friday during his tour of the N.C. Maritime Museum, located in downtown Beaufort on Front Street.
As part of his visit to the area, Mr. Wilson also went to the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, as well as significant sites in neighboring counties.
Maritime museum employees led Mr. Wilson through several exhibits, including one showcasing items related to Blackbeard and his flagship Queen Anne’s Revenge. He then briefly stopped by the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center before heading to the Gallants Channel annex, where he toured the Bonehenge Whale Center and saw the site where the museum is pursuing an expansion.
The secretary acknowledged COVID-19 has proven a challenge to many of the state’s museums and other attractions, with shutdowns early in the pandemic resulting in loss of revenue and layoffs. The N.C. Maritime Museum closed to the public in March 2020 and reopened with reduced capacity in September.
Mr. Wilson also addressed the maritime museum’s expansion plans. The museum has been attempting to raise the approximately $4.5 million needed to conduct site planning since 2017, and there are now some potential sources on the table to help move that effort along.
Gov. Cooper has included $1.5 million toward site planning for the Gallants Channel project in his 2021-22 budget proposal, Mr. Wilson noted. In addition, Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, has introduced a house bill appropriating $3 million for the project.
“That is in the governor’s proposal, it’s up to the legislators to decide what amount, if any, to put in there,” Mr. Wilson said. “…(Rep.) McElraft and (Sen. Norman) Sanderson are key appropriators and will have a lot to say on what the final number is.”
Director of the N.C. Maritime Museums Joseph Schwarzer told the News-Times the site work is an essential first step to what will ultimately become a $70-80 million project featuring a new, larger museum building, a maritime heritage education center and other amenities.
“Right now, they’re working on developing a definitive site plan, and that’s very important because you need to know where things are going to go, and that’s what the planning money is for,” Mr. Schwarzer said. “If that comes through, which would be great, they’ll start on the planning and laying out the overall plan for the property.”
The museum received a $600,000 contribution from Carteret County in 2019 for site planning, on top of $1.8 million earned through fundraising efforts at the time. So far, however, the project hasn’t received the state support it needs to push it out of the earliest planning stages.
“The first step is getting the planning funds from the legislature. That will allow us to go ahead with the site plan, that’s the most fundamental thing you can do,” Mr. Schwarzer said. “…This is like 25 years in the making, it’s gone through so many versions.”
The plan, as the director described, is to build a new museum building around 68,000-74,000 square feet with three main galleries. He wants to emphasize the area’s rich maritime history, including its connection to the QAR.
“We’re focusing on the museum, the education center and utilizing this property to the very best benefit to the community as we can,” Mr. Schwarzer said. “Overall, when this is done, I see this being the hub of North Carolina’s maritime museum system.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.