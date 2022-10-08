CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in some parts of the R-10M zoning district.
The board’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The town planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the Star Hill single-family residential neighborhood earlier this year, but residents turned out in big numbers to oppose the idea. Developers eventually withdrew their requests.
Residents at the time said they believed the proposed townhouses would damage the character of the area, possibly increase stormwater runoff and flooding, increase traffic and decrease safety.
But the town’s comprehensive land-use plan, which is scheduled for adoption Monday night after a separate public hearing, identifies a need for alternative housing.
In a memo to the board for the Monday night meeting, Town Manager Frank Rush said, “The proposed ordinance amendment is intended to allow for the limited development of multi-family residential housing on a few specific parcels in the future, if/when a specific parcel is approved for rezoning to the R-l0M zoning district. “
“The proposed ordinance amendment is the result of two recent issues in Cape Carteret: one is the inclusion of specific policies in the town's new comprehensive plan that promote the development of additional multifamily residential housing to accommodate the needs of seniors and young people, and the second is the request for special-use permits to construct new townhomes on two parcels in the Star Hill area that generated significant community discussion earlier this summer.”
Rush added that the proposal includes the following items:
•A reduction in the minimum parcel size required for multifamily residential projects in the R-l0M zoning district from five acres to two acres.
•A requirement that all parking associated with multifamily residential units be provided in individual driveways or garages associated with each individual unit, either in the front or rear of the unit. No common parking lots would be permitted. Each unit would also be required to have sufficient space for two vehicles, a slight decrease from the existing requirement for 2.5 parking spaces per unit that would currently be included in a common parking lot.
•A requirement that a 20-foot landscaping buffer be provided along all property lines. This requirement replaces the existing complex buffer requirements included in the UDO, is simpler to understand and easier to achieve and promotes attractive landscaping around new development.
•A clear statement of the current density of 5.5 units per acre for any new multi-family residential development.
•A limit of four units in any one structure containing multi-family dwelling units, and a minimum unit width of 22 feet.
•A required setback of 40 feet between structures containing multi-family dwelling units.
