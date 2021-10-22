Morehead City vocational rehab agency highlights services during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

MOREHEAD CITY — Longtime paralegal Paula Williams, 68, lost her leg to cancer in 2016 and faced uncertainty about continuing to work in her profession and maintaining independent living as a single woman.
Thanks to assistance through the N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, or DVRS, today Ms. Williams works online from home as a paralegal for a title company in Roxboro and her apartment is set up to facilitate her wheelchair.
“Their help meant I could continue keeping my own apartment,” she said Tuesday. “I wasn’t sure I could continue to live on my own.”
With October recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Kelly Stinedurf, business relations representative for Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Morehead City, said her agency is trying to get the word out about services available to area residents like Ms. Williams and to employers.
“We are sharing what great contributions folks with disabilities have made in the work place and also the untapped pool from which to hire,” Ms. Stinedurf said.
In an effort to get the message out, the agency is holding a virtual lunch and learn event from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The deadline to register is Monday.
“This training is free and local businesses and medical professionals, school (exceptional children) teachers are encouraged to attend in honor of National Disability Awareness Month,” she said. “Attendees will be entered in a drawing to win a door prize. Winners will be drawn and announced at the end of the meeting.”
As well as job-related assistance, Ms. Stinedurf said DVRS can offer a variety of services to eligible clients who need help with physical restoration or medical procedures, treatment assistance for substance abuse and mental illness and students with disabilities, ages 14 to 24, as they transition from school into the workforce.
All job-related services are free, but there is a cost for medical assistance.
“There is an eligibility process to determine if you are eligible for cost services,” she said.
Ms. Stinedurf added that her main emphasis in October is on job-related services.
“I know many clients think we just find them a job, however, we do much more than that,” she said. “We teach employability skills like how to do a resume, fill out an application, handle an interview, network and search for jobs on their own, how to dress appropriately for interviews and job retention skills. We follow up with them for at least 90 days after they are successfully placed and assist the employers during that time with any concerns, as well.”
DVRS in Morehead City covers Carteret and Pamlico counties, with an office in New Bern covering Craven and Jones counties. They are two of many offices providing such services across the state. The office partners with several agencies, depending on the needs of the clients. Some of those partners include NCWorks, the state community college system, Easter Seals, RHA Health Services, Coastal Enterprises and Cape Fear Vocational Services.
Even with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Stinedurf said her agency helped 3,100 clients find jobs in fiscal year 2020.
“The final take-away we want employers to know — people with disabilities want to be seen and given the same opportunities as everyone else,” she said. “They want you to know that others’ misconceptions should not affect their ability to get a job. They just want a chance to be included.”
She encouraged those needing help or knowing someone with a disability who needs help finding employment to contact her. She especially asked education and medical professionals to refer people who may need help to her office.
Ms. Stinedurf also invited businesses interested in participating in a partnership with DVRS to provide jobs or internships to contact the agency.
To register for the lunch and learn event, visit forms.gle/tpUD1Kwt1JN4hhZs8.
For more information, contact Ms. Stinedurf at 252-515-5359 or email kelly.stinedurf@dhhs.nc.gov.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.