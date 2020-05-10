Beach dune planting to start Monday

ATLANTIC BEACH — Planting of vegetation on the new dunes created in the recently completed Bogue Banks beach nourishment project is supposed to start Monday, west of The Circle development district.
Greg Rudolph, manager of The Carteret County Shore Protection office, said the project will move east to west through Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, a small portion of Salter Path and western Emerald Isle in two passes, once for mechanical planting on the tops of the dunes and once for hand planting on the rest of the dunes.
“They are mobilizing equipment here now,” he said Thursday, “and the new guys on the job are going through some training.”
Although Mr. Rudolph last week said the work would start this week, many of the workers are coming from out of the county, and the contractor “wanted to wait until (Gov. Roy Cooper’s original) stay-at-home order sun-setted, for peace of mind and safety for employees,” Mr. Rudolph said Thursday. That order was modified effective Friday at 5 p.m. to allow for more non-essential travel.
Planting of the sea oats and a relative few bitter panicum plants is a labor-intensive process, particularly the hand planting, Mr. Rudolph said.
“Each and every hole receives about a tablespoon of slow-release fertilizer, a sea oat planting, then a healthy shot of water,” he said. “Hopefully, it rains the next few days or within a week or two.”
In the project completed in eastern Emerald Isle, Indian Beach and most of Salter Path last year, “We went two weeks without any rain and our contractor went back and watered the plants, gave them their own personal rain shower,” he said.
The county also included “survivability” in its contract, Mr. Rudolph said.
The expected survivability rate in the contract is 85%.
“Last year we were darn close to 100% so we feel really good about the planting protocol and the stock of the plants,” he said.
The 9.5 miles of beach are to receive about 700,000 sea oat and bitter panicum plants.
The nourishment part of the project ended April 29. The total cost of all the work, including the planting, is $28.2 million. About $15 million is state money allocated by the General Assembly for nourishment after Hurricane Florence and about $13 million is from the county’s beach nourishment fund, which receives half the proceeds from the county’s occupancy tax.
The contractor for the planting is Coastal Transplants of Bolivia. The overall contractor is Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. of Illinois.
