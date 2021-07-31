Emerald Isle beach driving permits go on sale online Sunday

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle beach driving permits go on sale Sunday with a new wrinkle — all applicants are required to watch a short educational video and get at least 80% of the subsequent questions right before getting a permit.
The change comes about a year after town officials, residents and visitors engaged in a long and at times hot conversation about the safety of driving on the beach.
The discussion was sparked when town officials, during a goal-setting meeting, talked about shortening the season by moving the start date from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 and the end date from April 30 to March 15. The idea was to reduce the time periods in fall and spring when pedestrian beachgoers and motorists have the potential to come in conflict.
Several thousand people signed a petition urging the town not to make the change, and in the end, commissioners backed off. As such, the coming season will run Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, April 30, 2022.
The February board motion that kept the season the same also included a provision to set up a committee to find ways to educate drivers about safety and etiquette in an effort to reduce complaints from others on the beach. One of the committee’s suggestions was the educational video.
Others, including beachgoers, suggested ramping up police patrols on the beach. The town reacted to that by budgeting funds this year for year-round beach coverage by law enforcement, instead of just during peak usage periods. There are two new positions in the department for beach patrol, and the officers will work 12-hour shifts, with start and end times dependent upon the season.
Beach driving permits will be available online only, on the town website, through the end of August. After that, they will available online and at the police department at 7500 Highway 58. The town issued more than 3,000 permits during the 2020-21 driving season.
The authorized beach access ramps this season are at the Ocean Drive “dog-leg” near mile marker 15 on Highway 58, Black Skimmer Drive across from the police department and at The Point at the terminus of Inlet Drive and Bogue Court.
Beach driving is not permitted from April 15-24, 2022, the days just before and after Easter, a popular time for visitors.
All permit applicants must provide a valid driver’s license and a vehicle registration.
Fees are $50 for Emerald Isle residents and property owners under 65 years old and free for town residents over 65, $100 for all Carteret County residents and $175 for those who live outside Carteret County. Permits are free for handicapped individuals, but they must provide a copy of their valid handicapped placard registration card.
Commercial fishermen with a valid license for that occupation also get a free permit, as do town employees and retired town employees, according to the town website.
For more information, contact the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
