MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others with an interest in state regulations for joint fishing waters have an opportunity in early May to provide input to state fisheries managers.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission announced Monday, April 18 its accepting public comment on proposed amendments and readoption of nine rules under a state-mandated periodic review schedule. The rules are proposed for readoption without changes and pertain to joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
A public hearing will be held by web conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. The public may join the meeting online, however, those who wish to comment during the hearing must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing.
Members of the public also may submit written comments through an online form or through the mail to N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rules Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be posted online or be received by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Links to the public hearing registration form and online comment form, as well as text of the proposed rules and links to join the meeting, can be found on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s Proposed Rules Page at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/rules-proclamations-and-size-and-bag-limits/rules/mfc-proposed-rules/marine-fisheries-commission-proposed-rules-2021-2022-package-c.
The proposed rule changes will be presented to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission for final approval in June 2022 and have an earliest effective date of Thursday, Sept. 1.
