Carteret County school board approves return to class for elementary students

BEAUFORT — Carteret County elementary students will be allowed to return to fulltime, in-person instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 19.
In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education approved the plan for younger grades.
Parents who wish to continue virtual education for their children will be allowed to do so.
The school system will be surveying elementary guardians to find out which option they prefer. Surveys are due back by Friday, Oct. 2.
The plan follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Sept. 17 that students in kindergarten through fifth grade could return to full time in-person learning as of Monday, Oct. 5, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
The plan is optional for state school districts and is not a mandate.
The Carteret County public school system has been operating under a hybrid plan of both in-person learning at reduced capacity and remote virtual learning since the opening of schools Aug. 17. Many parents have opted for their children to attend classes remotely only.
Under the Governor’s plan, all students and staff will be required to wear masks, and schools will have to follow social distancing, health screening and sanitation regulations, but there will be no restriction on the number of students in classrooms.
Middle- and high-school students will still not be able to return to class fulltime, Gov. Cooper said during his announcement.
Gov. Cooper established the hybrid system as the state’s baseline in July, saying districts could choose a more restrictive option of online-only classes but couldn’t be more lenient and return to full-time, in-person classes.
This is a developing report.
