Reporter's note: This article and headline were updated at 1:28 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, with more information.
MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement personnel said there were no injuries in a Friday afternoon accident involving a train and a truck.
The call for an accident near the entrance of the N.C. Port of Morehead City came in around 12:30 p.m.
Officials said the accident was minor and the wreck remains under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing report.
