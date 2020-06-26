Law enforcement respond to accident involving train

Law enforcement respond to the scene of an accident involving a train and a truck at the entrance of the N.C. Port of Morehead City Friday. (Cheryl Burke photo)

Reporter's note: This article and headline were updated at 1:28 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, with more information. 

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement personnel said there were no injuries in a Friday afternoon accident involving a train and a truck. 

The call for an accident near the entrance of the N.C. Port of Morehead City came in around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the accident was minor and the wreck remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing report. 

