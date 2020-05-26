BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School senior Landon Craig Merkley is the recipient of the Brad Sneeden Marine Science Academy College Scholarship. This is the ninth year the $1,000 scholarship has been awarded.
Mr. Merkley plans to attend Craven Community College and then transfer to the N.C. State University program in Havelock to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Late Carteret County Schools Superintendent Brad Sneeden created the Marine Science Academy in 2008 to encourage a love of science, engineering and math in middle school students and high school freshmen. After his death in 2008, the academy was renamed after Mr. Sneeden.
Seniors who were formerly in the camp are eligible to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship each year. Mr. Merkley attended the academy in 2016.
Carolyn Sneeden, the widow of Mr. Sneeden, continues to support the college scholarship. She noted that providing a scholarship to help a student attend college would have meant a great deal to Mr. Sneeden.
