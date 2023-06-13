BEAUFORT - Town Manager Todd Clark presented a brief summary of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, highlighting several key financial figures.
It was noted that the total proposed General Fund revenues and expenditures were balanced at $14,012,696 and the Utility Fund at $5,040,103. Ad Valorem Tax revenue is calculated to total $5,585,655.
During public comment period, Beaufort resident Logan Louis raised concern over a $148,570 allocation toward the future boardwalk improvement project, claiming the town's decision to disband the Harbor and Waterways committee to form the privately met Waterfront Asset Project Team was detrimental to the openness of local government operations.
A motion to approve the town's budget was carried unanimously with little discussion following public comment.
Commissioners praised town staff for their transparency and the collaborative approach of the budget process this year, noting that Beaufort is in healthy financial shape.
"I felt (the process) went exceedingly smoothly, and I think there was far more detail provided, and that was a very refreshing approach," said Commissioner Charles “Bucky” Oliver.
Commissioner John Hagle also extended his appreciation for a balanced budget, though he noted the town's work was not finished.
"I felt all of us were very open on our thoughts and ideas and comments during this budget process," Hagle said. "We continue to work on improving our infrastructure in our old town, which we still have a lot to do, including water and sewer and streets."
Another topic discussed Monday was the rezoning of two parcels of land at Professional Park Drive from R-20 and B-1 to TCA, which allows for a higher density of residents through townhomes, condominiums and apartments.
After a brief presentation that included a review and map of the property, commissioners voted twice, once for each piece of land, 4-1 to approve the rezoning motion.
In both motions, Commissioner Bob Terwilliger cast the dissenting vote after expressing concerns over privacy and quality of life for current residents of the area.
The meeting also produced approval for the operation of a new pedicab service to be operated by entrepreneur William Wooten.
After reviewing Wooten's business plan and discussing with the town attorney on existing town ordinances governing this type of endeavor, commissioners voted to allow the new bicycle taxi business to begin operations.
In the final order of business, commissioners also approved a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit at 308 Moore St., provided the owner only utilizes it for personal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.