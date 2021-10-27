Circle of Prayer
Impact Church of Morehead City will sponsor a Circle of Prayer event at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The event will be a time for Christians to come together and pray for the community and nation.
Crab Point FWB
Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The preacher will be Marty Welch. The church will provide lunch.
St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will have a trunk or treat from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the back parking lot of the church.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a trunk or treat, games, a cake walk, food trucks and more.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will hold a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Smyrna PHC
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a missions yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 to raise money for the church’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party. Yard sale items will include household items, furniture, toys, jewelry, games, clothes and more. Donations for the yard sale are also being accepted. A donation form is available upon request from the church.
In addition, the women’s ministry will hold a bake sale during the event to benefit local mission projects. The women’s ministry will sell baked goods and breakfast biscuits beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. and will include shrimp plates, shrimp burgers and she-crab soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.