MOREHEAD CITY — In light of the news that a Morehead City employee tested positive for COVID-19, city staff say they are working with local and state health officials to protect the safety of employees and residents.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston said Monday due to medical privacy laws, he could not give any identifying information about the employee, including what department they work in. He also did not say whether any other city employees have been tested for the novel coronavirus, deferring to the County Health Department to answer questions on testing. Health department officials did not immediately respond to the News-Times’ request for comment.
“We have sought guidance from the County Health Department and the state health department and we are strictly following their guidance on the matter,” Mr. Eggleston said.
He said the city successfully reached out over the weekend to all the employees who had close contact with the confirmed case, and the health department has provided further guidance for those individuals.
The employee with the confirmed case is in isolation at home and appears to be doing OK, Mr. Eggleston said.
“It was a busy weekend but we’ve been trying to do our part,” he said. “In my mind, there was not a question of if that scenario would play out, but when it would.”
Mr. Eggleston said there have been some internal changes to encourage social distancing between employees, as well as the public. He said some employees are working from home, and those who are still reporting to an office have been shuffled around to create more physical distance between employees.
“We’re really trying to do our best to keep folks separated and doing our part to practice social distancing,” he said. “It’s a process but we’re trying to evolve and move forward.”
All public buildings in Morehead City, including city hall on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S. 8th Street, are closed until to the public further notice.
Residents can find more information on how to conduct business at moreheadcitync.org.
