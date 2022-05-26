PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to set Wednesday, June 8 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed $5.09 million general fund budget for 2022-23 that would raise the property tax rate by 3.3 cents, to 24 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToWebinar. The June 8 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall and online.
In his written and verbal presentation to commissioners Wednesday night, Town Manager Brian Kramer said the major reason for the tax increase is to continue an across-the-board salary increase for all town employees, deemed necessary to retain current employees and attract new ones when necessary, during a time of high inflation and fierce competition for workers.
The total cost of the salary increase is about $300,000. Mr. Kramer proposes to use the $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, plus some use of reserves and the tax increase, to fund the raises.
The tax increase would also address the general increase in the cost of providing services to residents.
The tax increase would raise the tax bill of a $400,000 property by about $130.
Employees already received the pay increases, beginning in April of this year through June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, approved by commissioners and paid for with ARPA funds.
Those adjustments were specific to each town job.
The average pay increase for shift workers in police, Fire/EMS and public works was 18%, the average increase for others, including department heads, planning and inspections and administration, was 8%.
The new budget would continue those increases beginning July 1, the beginning of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Pine Knoll Shores Commissioner Robert Cox said during the meeting he’s not sure the big cost of living increase is the right way to go and wondered about merit raises.
But Mr. Kramer said the budget doesn’t include funds for merit raises, as it usually does.
Commissioner Clark Edwards called the salary increase necessary to ensure PKS employees stay in the “same ballpark” as municipal employees who have received significant raises elsewhere in the county.
“Across the board we were way behind and (needed) to take a big gulp … to be competitive,” he said.
“The town's 2022 tax base is approximately $994 million…” Mr. Kramer said in his budget message. “The town's 2023 tax base is estimated to increase slightly due to the building and renovation boom we are experiencing.
“This recommended budget adjusts our tax rate from 20.7 cents to 24 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which would generate an ad valorem tax levy of almost $2.4M on projected tax values.”
The biggest expenditure in the budget is $2.97 million for public safety: fire, police and EMS protection.
The budget includes a small capital expenditure fund, about 1.5 percent of the total budget. The most significant capital expenditures will be the rotation of a single police vehicle, an upgrade of the town's primary law enforcement radio channel, and the costs associated with work on the town's planned Unified Development Ordinance.
Mr. Kramer noted, however, that the town is expecting Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that will pay for a new ladder truck in the fire department, the purchase of upgraded multi-band radios for the police and fire departments, roof replacements at town hall and the public safety building, and a new equipment building for the public services department. This building will house storm-recovery related equipment also purchased using FEMA funds, including mobile flood pumps and a new backhoe.
The budget does not propose changes in the beach nourishment tax, which would remain at 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for oceanfront properties, and 1.5 cents for non-oceanfront properties.
Mr. Edwards made the successful motion to call for the public hearing on June 8. Commissioners could vote on the budget after the hearing or could wait until their second meeting in June.
The proposed budget is available for viewing at town, the public safety building and the Bogue Banks Public Library. Additionally, the public may review the recommended budget online on the town's website at http://www.townofpks.com.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
