Active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Carteret County as week progresses

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported another slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 18 new confirmed cases added to the overall total since Monday.
The new cases bring the total number to 8,885 confirmed since March 2020, of which 81 are active, up from 74 reported Monday. As of Wednesday, recovered cases stand at 8,710, and the death toll remains at 94 individuals.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations were down by two Wednesday afternoon compared to Monday, with four patients undergoing treatment at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Health officials report all four of the patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment for the vaccine or booster through the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
