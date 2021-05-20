Morehead City Council votes 3-2 to approve Highway 24 rezoning request, annexation

MOREHEAD CITY — In a 3-2 vote Wednesday night that followed more than three hours of public comments, the Morehead City Council approved Starling Marine’s request to rezone 23 acres off Highway 24 for development of a new location for the company’s boat dealership and a 72-unit senior living community.
Along with granting the conditional rezoning request, which changed the property at 301 Highway 24 from R20, a single-family residential district, to residential multi-family and highway commercial districts, the council also approved a related land-use map amendment and contiguous annexation request for the property.
The city council held the public hearings at the Crystal Coast Civic Center during a special meeting that drew a crowd of around 200 people. After some deliberation, the board voted 3-2 to approve the conditional rezoning request and map amendment, with council members Diane Warrender, who made the motion, George Ballou, who seconded it, and Keri McCann in favor, and David Horton and Bill Taylor opposed.
In a separate action, the council unanimously approved the contiguous annexation request, bringing the entire 23-acre property into Morehead City corporate limits.
The request has faced opposition since it was initially introduced in November, when Bryan Starling of Starling Marine kicked off the process by submitting a request to the city’s planning board. That request was later withdrawn and resubmitted as a conditional rezoning request, and it has taken a winding path to finally get before the city council for a final decision Wednesday.
Many of those opposed to the request live in the surrounding Spooners Creek neighborhoods, though a contingent of supporters from those neighborhoods also showed up to speak in favor of the proposal.
The opposition gave a number of reasons for being against the plan, but No. 1 was traffic safety concerns on Highway 24.
Individuals on each side of the issue, the applicant and the opposition, were given an allotted time to present their viewpoint during the public hearing, then the floor opened up to general public comments.
This is a developing report.
