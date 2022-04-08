MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City’s old town hall at 706 Arendell St. has been sold for the second time in as many years, but this time for more than two times the purchase price offered in a previously unsuccessful sale to an out-of-state buyer.
The town council voted unanimously during a specially called Wednesday morning meeting to accept an offer of $802,500, resulting from an online auction that opened for bidding 8 a.m. March 3 and ended at 4 p.m. March 15. According to town officials, the winning bid was submitted by Morehead City resident Robert Lovings.
The building, formerly the site of the city’s U.S. Post Office, was purchased in 1981 by the town and served as the city’s administration building for 40 years.
In September of last year, the city moved into a newly constructed, 22,000 sqare-foot town hall located at 1100 Bridges St. at the site of the former Morehead City High School. Construction of the new town hall began in October 2020 and was completed 15 months later at a cost of $7.6 million.
Once construction began on the new town hall, the city council put the old building up for sale and within a short period of time had a $375,000 offer from Michigan-based AJK Acquisitions. After several postponements of the due diligence period, the buyer backed out of the deal in April 2021.
In May 2021, the city voted to end its lease with the Webb Family Trust for use of the Earle W. Webb Jr. Memorial Building as home of the Morehead City Public Library. With the city in need of a new location to house the city’s library, the 706 Arendell St. building was considered as a potential home for the library.
Ultimately the city chose to move the library to its original municipal building on S. 8th St., resulting in the Arendell Street building being declared surplus property and once again offered for sale.
In an effort to remove the old town hall from its ownership, the town board voted in December to place the building for sale through public auction, employing the services of Walter House of House Auction Co., Marshallberg.
The online auction which Mr. House described as a nationwide accelerated marketing and competitive process resulted in 55 registered bidders with several coming from outside the state.
The final cost, once the sale is concluded and the deed transferred, will amount to $882,750, which includes a buyer’s premium to cover the sales commission to the auction company. The city’s initial cost for the auction was $5,300 for marketing that included brochures, professional photography and online promotion.
County tax records, show the value of the building as $432,272, and a recent appraisal places the value at $762,000.
