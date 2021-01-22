Carteret County reports 15 more COVID-19 cases Friday; hospitalizations down

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Friday, with hospitalizations and other key metrics beginning to trend downward.
The additional cases bring the county’s total to 3,628 confirmed since last March 2020, of which 271 cases are considered active and 3,322 have recovered. The county has recorded 35 deaths, the most recent of which occurred last weekend.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell to nine Friday, down from 14 hospitalizations reported Thursday. The hospital hit a high of 20 single-day hospitalizations Jan. 15, but the number has been declining since then.
The county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests as a proportion of total tests conducted is also trending down, with a percentage positive rate of around 9% for the week ending Jan. 16, the latest data available.
With students having returned to the classroom this week for the first time since the holiday break, the Carteret County public school system reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 140 as of Friday afternoon.
There were six cases reported Jan. 8-14 and nine cases reported Jan. 15-21, according to the schools’ latest update. Schools with new cases included Broad Creek Middle, East Carteret High, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary and West Carteret High schools.
