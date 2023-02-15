MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will celebrate its 26th annual Black History celebration at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
This event is open to the public and celebrates the academic achievements of Carteret County’s exceptional young African American students at the 8th and 12th-grade levels and at Carteret Community College who have achieved outstanding academic excellence by having a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
The celebration will recognize the 2023 Black History theme: “Black Resistance,” set forth by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the founders of Black History Month.
The program will feature keynote speaker, Jairo McMican, the associate director of equity initiatives at Achieving the Dream. He has spent more than 16 years working in higher education at UNC-Ashville, North Carolina Central University, Durham Technical Community College and Central Carolina Community College.
McMican has served students as the Dean of College Access Services at Central Carolina Community College and as the Director of Equity and Pathways for the North Carolina Student Success Center. Currently, McMican is working on his Doctorate in Education in Adult and Community College Education at NC State University.
He earned a master’s degree in strategic leadership and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. McMican is a graduate of the North Carolina Community College Leadership Program, an Achieving the Dream and Belk Center Fellow, and an Education Design Lab Designer in Residence.
He currently serves on the editorial board for the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officer’s Strategic Enrollment Management, in addition to facilitating ‘Inclusive Teaching for Equitable Learning’ modules for the Association of College and University Educators and ‘Agile Administrator’ modules for the American Council of Education (ACE).
For more information about ASALH or the 2023 Black History theme, visit asalh.org.
