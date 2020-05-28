Churches distribute food boxes to families amid pandemic

ATLANTIC — Down East residents waited in a long line of vehicles Friday to receive free boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.
Organizers gave vegetables and fruits to families struggling due to the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. The USDA started the initiative April 17 in response to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help farmers, ranchers and consumers in response to the national emergency.
Nonprofits and faith-based groups could sign up to receive food boxes to hand out to those in need May 15 through Tuesday, June 30.
Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Adam Self said he and the Rev. John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City signed up for the program to provide needed food to county residents.
“We’ll have another giveaway at 2 p.m. Friday and this time it will be meats, milks and cheese,” Rev. Self said. “We have families with parents out of work because of the coronavirus regulations and they need something. We know one box of food isn’t going to solve all the issues, but we know it will help.”
Rev. Carswell agreed.
“There are families I talk with each week who are struggling,” Rev. Carswell said. “This program has been a God send.”
Rev. Self and Rev. Carswell signed up for the program through the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. The convention applied to receive food boxes, and churches could then opt to apply to receive boxes based on need.
Rev. Self said his church received 60 boxes and Parkview Baptist received 40 boxes. The two churches qualified to receive food boxes for three weeks, with a possibility of the program being extended.
While Rev. Self is opting to hand out boxes on a first-come, first-serve basis for Down East residents at his church, Rev. Carswell is giving the boxes to families already served through the church’s Backpack Blessings program. That program provides food to school children on the weekends based on information from school guidance counselors and teachers.
“We already know the families that need help and we have the program set up to distribute the boxes,” Rev. Carswell said.
The two pastors are renting a truck each Friday to drive to a Baptists on Missions center in New Bern, which receives the food boxes to hand out to churches in the region.
Both leaders said they would continue to be a part of the program as long as it’s available.
Those receiving food boxes Friday said they appreciated the help.
“We are grateful for everything we get,” Shirley Davis of Atlantic said. “Whatever we don’t use we give to our neighbors and shut-ins in need.”
Kathy Goodwin of Atlantic agreed.
“It’s just a blessing there are people out there willing to help people,” she said. “That Pastor Adam would take this upon himself to help the community is just a blessing. The stuff we don’t use I share with my neighbors and families I know need help.”
Additional information on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is available online at ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
