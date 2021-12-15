MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen don’t have much longer to fish for Atlantic croaker before a brief season closure begins.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Nov. 29 the commercial season closure for croaker will begin Thursday. The season will remain closed through Friday, Dec. 31.
This isn’t the only commercial fishery recently closed. The DMF said the commercial spot fishery closed Dec. 10 and will remain closed through Monday, April 4. Recreational bag limits of 50-fish per person per day for each species, which were implemented in April, remain in place.
The regulations comply with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission spot and Atlantic croaker fishery management plans. The stock status of both species is monitored by an adaptive management system, known as a traffic light analysis, which uses stock indicators to track relative abundance compared to a set of reference years.
The latest traffic light analyses for spot and Atlantic croaker indicate a moderate level of concern. This requires the 50-fish bag limit for the recreational fishery and a 1% reduction in commercial landings from the 10-year average for each state, from New Jersey to Florida, that has substantial spot and Atlantic croaker landings and does not already have regulations in place.
These management measures will remain in effect for at least two years for spot and at least three years for Atlantic croaker. Future traffic light analyses for each species will determine if the regulations are still required, should remain in place or if additional management measures are needed.
More specific information on the commercial season closure for spot and Atlantic croaker is available at the websites deq.nc.gov/media/26185/open and deq.nc.gov/media/26183/open, respectively.
