MOREHEAD CITY - Starting March 25, the Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) will host its annual arts show. The show will run through the following month until April 22. Its artists and contributors are eager to show what they’ve created and look forward to seeing the community’s support.
This year’s art show is all about horses – specifically, the Shackleford Banks wild horses, thanks to, important figure and founder of the Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation, Carolyn Mason. Mason and others hope that this year’s show brings awareness to the foundation itself and what it does for the horses, and also to the horses themselves to remind the community how significant they still are.
Mason is a passionate carer and protector of these animals and has been with the nonprofit foundation for nearly 27 years and was an integral part in working with legislation to place protection laws on the animals of the Shackleford Island. She feels just as passionately about the foundation’s mission today as she did when she began it.
When a few artists participating in this month’s annual show were asked to say a few words about their work and inspiration, here’s what they had to say:
Debra Pagliughi (66)
Art Specialty: metal and glass, fuse glass, enameled steel and copper, and now focuses mostly on steel after learning how to weld.
What does the art show mean to you?
“I’ve always been intrigued by horses ever since I was a child. I learned how to draw because I wanted a horse and couldn’t have one. And drawing wasn’t foreign to me. I was already drawing – and my early horses were very cartoonish.”
How did you decide to incorporate horses?
“I saw a child’s purple bike and then a pink bike and knew it was going to be a horse, something small. When I was a child, I put a tail on my bike and pretended it was a horse. I had just always wanted a horse. And eventually, I finally got my ponies.”
Any art influences that inspire you?
“MC Escher, who did printmaking in black and white. I’ve also been in printmaking and have always loved his work. I also loved and studied illustrations of children's books. I still remember the illustrations now, better than I remember the story.”
What motivates you to create?
“Nature, animals and plants, people in nature.”
Neal Stetson (69)
Art Specialty: Photography, started as a teenager – seriously since been retired.
What does being in this art show mean to you?
“This year, I don’t have a piece in the show as I do not have a great horse photo. But my display will be visible as the crowd comes through. But I’ll be keeping a low profile since I don’t have any theme photos.”
How did you incorporate horses?
“Sadly, I have no photos of horses from anywhere. My excursions on the shuttle out to the Cape Lookout have never panned out for horse shots. I am a member of the gallery though, and I maintain a display year-round. I try to match show themes, but in this case I am going with seasonally related themes.”
Any art influences?
Insofar as photography goes, I was always impressed by Ansel Adams and his landscapes. He was a visionary. Of course, he did darkroom, the push-and-pull processing. Now, we can edit in similar ways. But I thought he really showed the way.”
What inspires you to create?
I’m fascinated with the external world and trying to capture it. I don’t specialize in any one thing, and I don't have any themes as so many other photographers do. I like to do macro, make little things interesting. And I like to do larger landscapes. And occasionally people.”
Drew Hoover (60)
Art Specialty: Oil and pastel paintings of coastal subjects.
What does being in this art show mean to you?
“It’s an opportunity to raise awareness of the beauty and fragility of our coast, especially of the wild horses. They’re so unique and special and beautiful to our area, and it’s something I love to paint and celebrate.”
How did you incorporate horses?
“One painting is early-morning twilight of the Outer Banks, and the subject is the time of day as there’s a pink glow of the sky and beach, but there’s a mare and a foal walking by. The second is a closeup of a little foal standing in the tall gray marsh grass in the winter. He’s very furry and has a very inquisitive and energetic look.”
Any art influences?
“My favorite painter is Matisse for his focus on shapes and bold use of color.”
What inspires you to create?
“My surroundings here in Carteret County — the wind, the smell of the water, the marsh grass, the waves and the wildlife.”
Crystal Wasley, as one of the individuals running the art show this year, is proud to present the artists’ and their work that will in some way or medium represent a horse. Her statement on the artists and the show’s purpose is full of hope for the future of the protection of the Shackleford Horses.
“We have over 70 pieces of artwork submitted, and I think, of the four years that we’ve been hosting this art show, this is the best work I’ve seen," Wasley said. "We have quite a different variety of mediums being used this year as well. And I think it’s some of the most beautiful paintings and photographs and work I’ve seen in a long time. It’s going to be a great show, and I’m hoping for a huge turnout.”
“And we hope to bring more awareness to the foundation of the Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks," Wasley continued. "Some horses there have to get taken off the island to receive certain care for the rest of their lives, as some of those horses have handicaps and various health issues. So we want to bring a greater awareness to the needs of the foundation. It’s important to note that the foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. This means that they don’t get any funding from the state or federal government. All funds come from private donations and grants from the community. This art show will mean a lot to this foundation and its mission.”
And as newly placed executive director of the Arts Council of Carteret County, Beverly Snowden has a fervent energy toward both the community’s art and artists who won’t be denied.
“I have absolutely fallen in love with the artists here," Snowden said. "They are the most wonderful people with the biggest hearts and passion for what they do and create. They’re a diverse group of all ages and backgrounds and have filled themselves with a wonderful eye of what beauty surrounds us in our lives. They bring it to life in a way we may not see anymore. And not only are they creative, but they’ve chosen to share their gifts with us in the community. That’s such an honor. I have found these artists to have absolutely opened up my own heart, mind and eyes to a whole new world. Everyone who comes to the gallery will have a chance to see these images and celebrate the natural beauty of these horses and their lands and will get to see the beauty of this coastal realm. I’ve already found myself agape at some of these artworks, and I find myself getting emotional. Our exhibit is beautiful."
One of the foals that's being raised and adopted by Crystal Wasley came from Shackleford Banks. It was a tough situation but has now been adopted and cared for. He’ll be 1 year old this weekend, and the groups is planning on having a birthday party for him at the opening this weekend.
Janet Jaworski, president of the ACCC, also had positive insight regarding the artists she gets to work with and the show that she looks forward to every year.
“It was our hope that with the merger of the Carolina Artist Gallery and the Arts Council that the Gallery could expand and reach more people," Jaworski said. "We hope that the artists of this county want to participate and keep participating. Every show that we’ve had so far has been bigger and better, but I think that this show will be our blockbuster, firstly because of the horses, as they are near and dear to the people, and secondly because of the tremendous talent from our artists. The variety of interpretation is phenomenal. It’s really showcased how the arts are personal to everyone, and that with that personality brings a new perspective in every piece. We’re looking to Beverly Snowden at this point to do more outreach into the community and to see what comes of that. But this whole gallery thing is just working out.”
Please note that every piece of art this month is up for sale. Snowden claims that there’s something for everyone and everyone’s taste and that those proceeds help the foundation feed, house and professionally care for the horses to keep them healthy.
“It’s not only a wonderful place to shop, but it’s also a beautiful museum," Snowden said.
