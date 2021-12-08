Newport officials explore potential sites, plans for dog park

NEWPORT — Dog owners in Newport and elsewhere may have a new place to play with man’s best friend in the near future.
The Newport Town Council met for a work session Monday evening in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard, with Councilman Mark Eadie absent. During the session, the council discussed a proposal to build a town-owned dog park and directed the town recreation advisory committee to develop recommendations on a site and plan for such a park.
Committee Chairperson Mark Shortway said the committee will discuss recommendations at its next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Town parks and recreation director Kathy Jo Buttery gave the council a presentation Monday on the dog park proposal. The suggestion came from resident Linda Smith, and Ms. Buttery said according to research provided by Ms. Smith, dog parks provide opportunities for socializing and exercise.
“The benefits of owning a dog park are not only to the owner, but the dog as well,” Ms. Buttery noted.
Providing as safe space for residents and others to exercise their dogs has come up before. Ms. Buttery said that in 2016, public comments taken during the creation of the town’s park master plan included concerns about dogs being walked along Chatham Street and in the White Sands Boulevard neighborhood.
Ms. Buttery also presented a suite of town-owned lots which could be the site of a dog park, including lots along West Railroad Boulevard, Verdun Street and Kirby Lane. Some of these lots are more suitable than others, however, due to the potential for town facilities expanding or existing uses, such as wells.
The estimated cost of a 100-foot-by-100-foot dog park, with fencing, paving and water fountains, is approximately $15,000. However, Councilman David Heath said before they commit any funds, officials should get committee recommendations on a site and a park design plan.
“Rather than doing a standalone park, one associated with some other recreational use would be ideal,” Mr. Heath said.
Mr. Shortway seemed in favor of community support to help fund the project. He cited the example of Morehead City’s dog park, which didn’t receive a grant sought by the town council, but was funded through community donations.
“I have no doubt that given the time it will take to set up, local fundraising can cover a great deal of the amenities,” Mr. Shortway said.
In other news at the work session, the council discussed changes to the town’s website. After deliberation, the council directed town manager Bryan Chadwick to look into hiring a web design firm to redesign it.
Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn was particularly adamant any changes to the website, as well as anyone hired to manage the town’s website, should promptly answer any questions posed to town officials via social media. She also stressed the importance of advertising local events on the town’s website and social media.
“It is a marketing tool for town that’s being wasted,” she said.
Mr. Heath echoed Ms. Shinn’s statements.
“There are events going on in town that I would have gone to, if I’d known about them,” he said.
