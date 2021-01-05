CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation will award scholarships valued at up to $1,000 each to four local community college students beginning in the fall.
Two students at Carteret Community College and two at Craven Community College can earn $250 a semester for a total of four semesters of study.
Scholarships will be awarded according to need (75%) and merit (25%). To be eligible, the applicant must live at a residence that is served by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative.
Additional eligibility requirements and applications are available at the financial aid offices at both colleges, online at ccemc.com/Scholarships or at the co-op’s office in Newport or Havelock.
The completed packet must be received by CCEC by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Since 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $55,000 in community college scholarships to 54 deserving students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.