Governor appoints Wilson to superior court seat

RALEIGH — In an announcement Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he has selected attorney Thomas Wilson to serve as a superior court judge for District 3B, which includes Carteret County.
Mr. Wilson’s appointment was announced alongside another, that of Tim Watson, who will be district attorney for District 23, which includes Surrey and Stokes counties.
The appointment of Mr. Wilson fills a vacancy left with the January retirement of Judge Paul Quinn.
The newly appointed judge is a co-founder of Greene Wilson & Crow law firm in New Bern and served as an associate at Stubbs & Perdue, according to the release from the governor’s office. In addition, Mr. Wilson served as a law clerk for retired N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Doug McCullough from 2003-05.
Mr. Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University, law degree from St. Louis University and was admitted into the N.C. Bar in 2003.
According to his professional profile, his areas of practice as a lawyer included state and federal criminal law, criminal and civil appeals and environmental law.
District 3B also includes Craven and Pamlico counties.
“These appointees have years of legal experience and knowledge they will use in their public service,” Gov. Cooper said in the release. “I am grateful for their willingness to step up for our state.”
