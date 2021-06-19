Cape Carteret board approves contract for vinyl bulkhead to protect waterfront park

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday awarded a $23,000 contract for construction of a new bulkhead at Old Ferry Channel Park, adjacent to a canal and Bogue Sound off Lejeune Road.
The contract went to Norris Marine Construction of Peletier, which won approval as the low bidder during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting.
The new, vinyl sea wall is expected to be in front of the defective existing bulkhead and will run for about 100 feet. Town officials deemed the project necessary in order to protect the land and ensure the safety of those who use the park.
The contractor has done a lot of work for the town, and there was no debate Monday over hiring the company to do the project. The bid was $230 per foot, versus $275 per foot by Seacoast Marine Construction and $315 per foot by T.D. Eure Marine Construction.
Commissioners voted earlier this year to buy the 15,000-square-foot strip of land for $100,000. In May, they amended the budget to approve an $8,376 transfer from the undesignated fund balance to pay for purchase of equipment for the new park.
Most of that money – $5,296 – was for a white vinyl fence. Another $1,070 was for two decorative wooden bench swings, and there was also money for a park sign, a park rules sign, a charcoal grill, a dog waste station and to paint the old ferry terminal building and add flood vents to the structure.
The site was once the landing for the ferry that transported people from at western Carteret County’s mainland to Emerald Isle, and the old terminal is still on the property.
The land is part of a larger tract commissioners voted not to buy last year. At the time, commissioners Steve Martin, Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz were against the $300,000 purchase because they opposed the plan to put a boat launch there, across the canal from the privately owned and operated Bayshore Park launch facility.
The park is supposed to primarily serve Bayshore Park residents, but will be open to anyone.
Town manager Zach Steffey said Monday night once the new bulkhead is installed, the town will hold a grand opening.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
