CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials announced Monday the Carteret County Health Department has received reports of two additional confirmed COVID-19 resident deaths, bringing the total to 37 since the onset of the pandemic last March.
In a release, the health department said one individual was in their 60s and one was in their 90s. Both residents had preexisting health conditions and died from complications associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “Our mission is to get the community vaccinated as quickly as we receive the doses. However, we still need the communities [sic] help during the vaccination process to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19.”
Ms. Cannon went on to say residents should continue to practice the three W’s, wearing a face mask when around others, waiting at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands frequently.
The county is currently vaccinating individuals in groups 1 and 2 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, which includes all residents age 65 and older. Eligible residents can visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine or call 252-728-8550, option 2, to be placed on the waitlist for a vaccine. As a reminder, the county has several agencies assisting in scheduling appointments, and residents who are on the waitlist should answer unknown callers as it may be staff trying to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.