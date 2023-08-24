PELETIER —Peletier resident Donna Bierly will hold her first bicycle helmet giveaway event Saturday, Aug. 29.
Bierly said the event, which will also feature a bike safety demonstration, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at the former Silver Creek Golf Course at 601 Peletier Loop Road.
“(Property owner) Eddie McNeill is letting me use his property, which is so nice,” Bierly said. Originally, she had planned to use the Peletier Town Hall property off Highway 58, but there was some pointed discussion at the town board of commissioners’ meeting early this month in the wake of a board vote earlier this year to prohibit the use of the property by outside groups.
“Events will be scheduled at other locations in Peletier soon,” Bierly said.
Bierly’s then-11-year-old daughter was severely injured when hit by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009. She announced during the town board of commissioners’ meeting in May that she would receive a significant number of helmets through an N.C. Department of Transportation grant she applied for and would give them away to children of low-income families, not just from Peletier. She received 100 helmets in a variety of sizes and colors and also bought some with her own money.
Helmets for children and teens will be available in all sizes, from toddler to adult.
Although bicycle helmets might not seem expensive to most people, Bierly said its often not easy for low-income people to afford them. She said she’s happy to be able to provide them.
The program through NDCDOT is open to governments and individuals https://connect.ncdot.gov/projects/BikePed/Pages/Bicycle-Helmet-Initiative.aspx and Bierly learned about it when working on other DOT-related projects for the town, such as her successful efforts to get speed limits lowered on Peletier Loop Road, where she lives and her daughter’s accident occurred, and West Firetower Road.
