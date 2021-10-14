CORRECTION: This article and headline were corrected at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to remove reference to the incident as an "attempted" robbery. The incident constituted a completed larceny.
EMERALD ISLE — Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Emerald Isle Police Department arrested a Newport man Thursday after he robbed a store and subsequently led law enforcement on a car chase through western Carteret County.
According to a Thursday afternoon news release from the CCSO, Dylan Norton Little, 19, of Bogue Sound Drive in Newport, faces a variety of charges stemming from the incident, including fleeing to elude, felony larceny, possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run causing property damage. He is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $17,000 bond and is scheduled for a first court appearance Friday morning.
The release states a broadcast was issued Thursday morning that Mr. Little was a suspect in a larceny of a firearm that had occurred around 9:20 a.m. at EJW Outdoor Inc. in Morehead City. At the time of the alert, Carteret County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving on Highway 24 in Bogue.
Mr. Little is accused of fleeing the store with a rifle after acting as an interested customer. Store employees reportedly were able to wrestle the rifle away from Mr. Little, who was allegedly trying to flee the parking lot in his vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers with Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle chased the suspect through Cape Carteret and over the Emerald Isle bridge. Mr. Little eventually jumped out of the vehicle on Highway 58 near Black Skimmer Road in Emerald Isle. He then charged on foot toward officers who took him into custody. One private automobile was struck by Mr. Little in the pursuit.
The CCSO did not report any injuries in the incident.
