Recipients of the Carteret Health Care F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship are honored during a reception June 8. They are, from left, Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis and Hilary Davis. Not included in the photo are Hannah Mickle and Samantha Mason, who were unable to attend the reception. (Contributed photo)