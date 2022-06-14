MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care recently awarded 12 students with $160,000 in healthcare scholarships.
During a reception on June 8, Carteret Health Care officials recognized 10 students as F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship recipients. They are Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis and Hilary Davis. Although not in attendance, Hannah Mickle and Samantha Mason also received scholarships.
Each recipient was surprised with a Macbook Pro to help them during their studies. After graduation, recipients will begin their healthcare careers and join the Carteret Health Care family.
Carteret Health Care offers F. Patrick Ausband scholarships for individuals pursuing health careers as registered nurses, respiratory therapists and radiography and surgical technicians. These may be awarded for associate or baccalaureate degree programs where a license is obtainable upon graduation. Each scholarship will cover up to $5,000 per year.
The F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship was created in honor of the hospital’s late vice president of patient care services. According to hospital officials, Mr. Ausband spent his life caring for others.
“He encouraged anyone who showed an interest in healthcare to fulfill their dreams to become a healthcare professional and continue their growth through learning opportunities,” according to a hospital press release.
Mr. Ausband earned his Master's in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner at UNC-Wilmington in 2011. He returned to Carteret Health Care where he continued his medical career up until his death. During his time at Carteret Health Care, he worked as a hospitalist, founded the Palliative Care Program and ended his career as vice president of patient care services.
In 2019, Mr. Ausband was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer, which rapidly took his life. Although he knew this, Mr. Ausband did not let cancer stop him from doing what he loved most, coming to work and encouraging others. He worked until hospice took him home to be with his family during his final days.
The F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship was created to keep his love of learning alive in young people wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.
Ms. Ward, Ms. Mason and Ms. Davis have been accepted into the RIBN (Regionally Increasing Bachelor's Degrees in NC) program at Carteret Community College and East Carolina University. Ms. Phelps has been accepted into the aRIBN program there.
Both Ms. Willis and Ms. Golden will be attending Pitt Community College and ECU as part of the RIBN program.
Ms. Mickle has been accepted into the aRIBN program at Craven Community College and ECU.
Ms. Chico was accepted into the Associate in Nursing (AND) program at Craven Community College.
Ms. Arold will be attending Craven Community College in the licensed practical nurse (LPN) program.
Ms. Dixon and Ms. Salter are both accepted into the respiratory therapy program at Carteret Community College.
Ms. Salter is accepted into the radiography program at Carteret Community College.
For more information on healthcare scholarships, visit Careers at www.CarteretHealth.org.
