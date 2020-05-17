NCCF picks Kenan Fellow
A Carteret County-based environmental nonprofit has picked a Havelock middle school teacher to receive a 2020-21 Kenan Fellowship.
The N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the coastal environment in North Carolina and based in the Ocean community, announced May 6 Erin Strohschein, a teacher at Havelock Middle School has been named a 2020-21 Kenan Fellow. Her fellowship was made possible through a partnership between the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University and the NCCF.
Murphy praises presidential seafood order
Rep. Greg Murphy’s office announced that May 7, President Donald Trump signed an executive order “to secure America’s seafood supply chain.”
According to the announcement, the order emphasizes directives to federal fishery managers to streamline rulemaking currently in the pipeline to achieve deregulatory objectives, addressing technical barriers to seafood exports, expanding and facilitating U.S. authority to better combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and prevent illegal seafood imports that compete unfairly with American fisheries and measures to facilitate increased U.S. aquaculture production.
Rep. Murphy praised President Trump for signing the order, saying commercial fishing is “a vital industry for coastal North Carolina.”
“These are critical steps that will strengthen our seafood supply chain, increase competitiveness and level the playing field with other countries,” he said. “I’m glad our fishermen will be able to get back to work and increase domestic seafood production.”
Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet online via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting is open to the public, and those who wish to attend can find login information available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
MHC to hold budget workshop
The Morehead City Council will host a workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The council will meet in-person in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. with select staff members present. Members of the public who wish to attend must do so electronically.
To attend Tuesday’s meeting, register in advance by contacting City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
MHC planners to meet
The Morehead City Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Information on how to join the Zoom meeting will be available on the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org.
According to the meeting agenda packet, also available on the city’s website, the planning board will consider one item of new business. The board will consider a request from the Cullipher Group, on behalf of Sailfish Wildwood LLC, for preliminary plat approval for a two-lot subdivision to be located at 5476 Highway 70.
The board will also hear a monthly permit and inspections and building report from the city’s planning director.
