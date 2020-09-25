Women team up to on Habitat for Humanity build for single mother

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity volunteers have been in short supply since the coronavirus pandemic hit, but thanks to a group of women, one project is closer to completion.
As part of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Building Strength program, 16 realtors with Mary Cheatham King Real Estate spent Wednesday painting the interior walls of a three-bedroom house on Chatham Street in Newport.
When the home is finished, single mother Chevonne Reels of Beaufort and her four children will call it home. Ms. Reels, who stopped by on her lunch break from work, said she appreciated the women taking time to help bring her home closer to completion.
“This just makes me feel so special. I feel so good. This is really a blessing,” she said.
Ms. Cheatham King said Wednesday she was glad to help out on the project. She explained she started MCKRE Gifts, which is an initiative to help one nonprofit each month.
“Every month we donate money back into the community on behalf of our clients,” she said. “For the month of August, we helped 37 families buy or sell homes and we donate $100 per family. So we had $3,700 to donate for this project. We also did a Go Fund Me page to match the donation.”
On Thursday, Ms. Cheatham said as of Wednesday evening, they had raised $4,020 from the community plus the $3,700 match.
“We also had a client offer to donate the flooring and another offer to donate some furniture. We are thrilled,” she said.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tammy Blizzard said she appreciated the women stepping up to help the project, which has fallen behind due to the pandemic.
“Because of (COVID-19), our main headquarters made us cease operations for volunteers from late March through late June. So this house was delayed for three months,” Ms. Blizzard said. “We broke ground on this home in January, then (COVID-19) put a halt to our volunteers in March. This will help us make up some of that time.”
The goal is to have Ms. Reels in her home by Thanksgiving.
Ms. Blizzard said volunteers and donations are needed, and Habitat has safety precautions in place for those who do volunteer.
“We are trying to maintain social distancing. Normally we don’t allow more than 12 on a job site, although today was an exception. We ask that volunteers wear masks and we have gloves available. We have hand sanitizer and when lunches come, they are bagged individually,” she said. “This would be a great project for a church group or civic group.”
As for donations, Ms. Blizzard said since COVID-19 has hit, the cost of materials has gone up, especially lumber.
“It’s going to make it hard to make a house affordable if we have to do a 30 to 40 percent markup to cover the cost of materials,” she said. “Donations can really help with that.”
Ms. Blizzard said once this project is finished, there are three other families waiting for their builds to begin. One project involves the expansion of a home. A second project is being done in Jacksonville since Crystal Coast Habitat covers Carteret and Onslow counties. A third project, which is much broader in scope, involves building a home on one of nine lots on a large tract Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity purchased on Lincoln Drive in Newport.
Once that home is finished, the organization plans to start its most ambitious project yet by building duplexes on the other eight lots.
“With the eight lots, we will be able to provide affordable, single-family homes to 16 families,” Ms. Blizzard said.
She added that she’s already working through the permitting process with the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources to obtain necessary permits for a retention pond for the project.
Those interested in volunteering on a build can sign up at habitatcrystalcoast.org or by calling the office at 252-223-2111.
Those interested in making tax-deductible donations can donate on the Habitat website or mail checks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28557.
Another way to help the organization is by purchasing items at the Habitat ReStore on Highway 70 near Newport. Proceeds from the purchase of items are used to support projects and the organization. Donations are also welcome at the ReStore.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
