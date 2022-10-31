PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores has scheduled its annual fall bulk and white goods pickup for Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Items should be set away from household trash on the street the night prior, as the truck will move through town early in the morning.
Town Clerk Charlie Rocci said items include furniture, mattresses, bags of clothes, and outdoor grills (propane tanks are excluded).
Long items are not to exceed four feet in length. Doors may be discarded in their full length.
White goods can also be picked up. Typical white goods are appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, clothes dryers, dishwashers and hot water heaters. Absolutely no used tires, batteries, light bulbs, oil, grease, paint, or any other materials that are considered toxic will be collected since these materials are considered to be hazardous.
Any white goods with freon must be completely drained before they can be removed. Those who plan on removing a white good, please notify Rocci at clerk@townofpks.com or call (252)247-4353 ext. 11 with the type of items to be removed and the address.
