Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for president

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a one-time $7,500 bonus for President Dr. Tracy Mancini after a review Tuesday night at the end of the board’s regular meeting.
After a closed session to conduct the annual presidential review, the board reconvened in open session and approved the bonus.
Dr. Mancini is in the second year of a three-year contract leading the community college. Her current salary will remain the same at $175,000. Her salary includes $142,039 in state funds and $32,961 in funds from Carteret County.
In other action:
- First Citizens Bank made a $30,000 donation to the Carteret Community College Foundation’s capital campaign.
- Board Chairperson Melodie Darden reminded the board trustees self-assessments were due by Monday, April 26.
- Heard introductions of new college employees James Osika-Michales, Kyle McMilleon and Brandon Raynor.
- Heard committee reports.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.