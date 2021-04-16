Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for president

MANCINI

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a one-time $7,500 bonus for President Dr. Tracy Mancini after a review Tuesday night at the end of the board’s regular meeting.

After a closed session to conduct the annual presidential review, the board reconvened in open session and approved the bonus.

Dr. Mancini is in the second year of a three-year contract leading the community college. Her current salary will remain the same at $175,000. Her salary includes $142,039 in state funds and $32,961 in funds from Carteret County.

From left, Carteret Community College Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden and CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini receive a $30,000 donation Tuesday from First Citizen’s Bank Vice President Eric Gregson. (Contributed photo)

In other action:

  • First Citizens Bank made a $30,000 donation to the Carteret Community College Foundation’s capital campaign.
  • Board Chairperson Melodie Darden reminded the board trustees self-assessments were due by Monday, April 26.
  • Heard introductions of new college employees James Osika-Michales, Kyle McMilleon and Brandon Raynor.
  • Heard committee reports.

 

