MOREHEAD CITY – The North Carolina Seafood Festival Board of Directors invites the community to the 37th annual commemorative poster unveiling for this year’s Seafood Festival.
The unveiling will be honoring official artist, McKinley “Brooke” Lupton.
The unveiling will be held April 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern Salt Seafood Company and Waterfront Restaurant in Morehead City, NC, 28557.
This year’s Seafood Festival will be held Oct 6-8.
