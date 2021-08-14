BEAUFORT — Mikaela Worsinger was recognized as the 2021 Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher for Carteret County Schools. Ms. Worsinger is a teacher at Croatan High School, where she has taught math for the last six years.
“Croatan is extremely fortunate to have Ms. Worsinger as an essential member of our talented staff. Her professionalism, energy, and commitment to delivering high quality instruction and the ability to build meaningful relationships with colleagues, students, and athletes is extraordinary,” CHS principal Kay Zimarino said in a press release issued Wednesday about the award. “Each year, she seeks to grow professionally and strives to ensure that each and every student receives high quality instruction on a daily basis. She is a champion for her students and our school.”
Ms. Worsinger received one-year’s membership in the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics, or NCCTM, and will receive recognition at the NCCTM State Conference in Winston-Salem this fall. In addition, her name will appear in the fall 2021 issue of the NCCTM journal, the Centroid, and on the NCCTM and N.C. Department of Public Instruction's websites.
“We are delighted that our schools have strong educational leaders like Mrs. Worsinger,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said. “Mrs. Worsinger clearly sees herself as a fellow learner along with her students. Her commitment to personal and professional growth is evident in the growth of her students. It comes as no surprise that Mrs. Worsinger has been selected for this prestigious honor.”
Ms. Worsinger is a graduate of Meredith College, with a bachelor of science in mathematics. Along with being a math teacher at CHS, she has also served as assistant athletic director, Student Government Association adviser and varsity swim coach.
She has presented at the annual state NCCTM conference twice and provided professional learning sessions at the school level each year. She has also worked with the math standards realignment committee and pacing guide for the state and helped build a local math curriculum.
