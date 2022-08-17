GLOUCESTER — Get ready for some great Down East seafood, plenty of live music and a crowd of fun-loving folks: Accidental Productions presents the 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27.
Wild Caught will take place at the Gloucester Community Center, 476 Pigott Road.
Festival co-organizer Barbara Blake – along with her husband, Bryan – bills the festival as the “smallest and localest” seafood festival.
“It celebrates local food, live music and the maritime heritage of Down East,” she said. “The festival starts 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26). Live bands will play all day Saturday into the evening, including special guests Siempre Puente from Argentina and festival hosts Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band,” of which Barbara and Bryan are members.
Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, local seafood will be cooked and served, including charcoal mullet, shrimp, clams and fixings.
Barbara said she and Bryan are committed to celebrating locally harvested, sustainably sourced North Carolina seafood.
“We want to encourage the public to support fishing families that provide consumer access to fresh shrimp, fish, oysters, clams and crabs,” Bryan said.
A press release from Accidental Productions notes, “Wild Caught is proud to feature the under-appreciated and oh-so-tasty charcoal jumpin’ mullet, showing folks that there are delicious alternatives to more popular species commonly found on restaurant menus."
No pets are allowed, and the press release advises attendees to bring their own chairs, shade, bug spray and something to drink.
The event is free, made possible by donations and sponsorships. Call 252-729-8021 about sponsorships or send donations (checks made out to Accidental Productions) to P.O. Box 91, Gloucester, NC 28528.
For more information on Wild Caught see: http://unknowntongues.com/wildcaught.htm
The following is the entertainment schedule:
Friday, Aug. 26: 6:30 p.m., Big Tree, Common Interest at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m., acoustic jam with Lost Girls; 11:45 a.m., Native American blessing by Marsha Harris; Noon, Lost Girls; 1:15 p.m., Yonder; 2:30 p.m., Chupacabra de la Rosa; 3:45 p.m., Hissy Fit; 5 p.m., Acoustic Bus; 6:15 p.m., Siempre Puente; 7:30 p.m., Unknown Tongues; and 9 p.m., Gary Dudley and the Maxxtones.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
