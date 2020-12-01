Reserve advisory committee to meet Tuesday

An aerial shot shows a bird’s eye view of the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve in Carteret County. (N.C. Department of Environmental Quality photo)

BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program’s Rachel Carson Reserve Local Advisory Committee will meet online at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting is open to the public, and interested participants may find information on how to join the meeting by phone and a link to join the meeting online at  deq.nc.gov/news/events/rachel-carson-lac-dec2019

