Reserve advisory committee to meet Tuesday

BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program’s Rachel Carson Reserve Local Advisory Committee will meet online at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting is open to the public, and interested participants may find information on how to join the meeting by phone and a link to join the meeting online at deq.nc.gov/news/events/rachel-carson-lac-dec2019.
