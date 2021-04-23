Carteret County reports drop in active cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported a drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County heading into the weekend.
In its third COVID-19 update of the week, the County Health Department reported 51 active cases, down from 70 reported Wednesday. Officials also confirmed 11 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 4,876 confirmed since March 2020.
Of the total cases, 4,744 are considered recovered, and 51 Carteret County residents have died.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported three COVID-related hospitalizations as of Friday afternoon. The hospital reported zero COVID patients for the first time in more than half a year Tuesday.
The Carteret County public school system, meanwhile, reported three additional COVID-19 cases for the week of April 16-22, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since the pandemic began to 215 as of Friday afternoon. One case each was confirmed at Beaufort Elementary, Croatan High and Morehead City Middle schools this week.
