Environmental Management Commission may allow discharge into isolated wetlands and waters under proposed rules

RALEIGH — State environmental managers may create a permitting system for allowing dredge and/or fill material discharge into isolated wetlands and waters, including those in Carteret County.
The N.C. Environmental Management Commission will meet online via Webex at 9 a.m. Thursday. In addition, EMC advisory committees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The meetings are open to the public, and interested participants in Carteret County and beyond may find links to join these meetings at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-commissions/environmental-management-commission/emc-meetings-and-agendas#january-12-13-2022-meetings.
According to the EMC meeting agenda, the commission will receive a hearing officer’s report on proposed permanent rules for discharges to federally non-jurisdictional wetlands and federally non-jurisdictional classified surface waters, as well as rule amendments for discharges to isolated wetlands and isolated waters. The commission may grant approval to the report, as well as adopt the proposed rules.
According to the hearing officer’s report, the proposed rules are in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revising on April 21, 2020, the definition of waters of the United States.
“As a result…a subset of wetlands classified under state law are no longer subject to federal Clean Water Act jurisdiction,” the report states. “To provide a regulatory mechanism to authorize impacts to wetlands that are no longer federally jurisdictional, and to provide regulatory certainty, temporary rules were adopted by the EMC and approved by the (N.C.) Rule Review Commission in May 2021.”
The temporary rules are scheduled to expire Tuesday, Feb. 22. The proposed permitting system would provide permits to affect wetlands and waters up to 0.1 acres in size connected by non-jurisdictional channel passes to navigable waters.
State officials received public comments from Sept. 22–Dec. 1, 2021. Those in support of the rules approved of the 0.1-acre threshold and considered regulatory certainty important; they also said wetland functions are essential to the health of North Carolina, flood resiliency, coastal seafood, fisheries, tourism and recreation. While the proposed system won’t stop effects on isolated wetlands and waters, supporters said it will mitigate them.
Not all commenters were in support of the proposed system, however. Those in opposition questioned the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s authority to adopt the proposed rules and the need for a definition of isolated wetlands.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
